HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.0371 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $7,610.53 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

