Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 90 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.77. The company has a market cap of $762.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

