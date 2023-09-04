1,068 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,383,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753,813. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.75 and its 200 day moving average is $350.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

