The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 194.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after buying an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,242,000 after purchasing an additional 547,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,717. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.