Ergo (ERG) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Ergo has a market cap of $75.14 million and $222,647.35 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,721.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00246746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.00745946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00551459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00059418 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00117708 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,224,309 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

