Midas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.54 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

