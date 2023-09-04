Sapphire Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $17.05 million and $14,299.29 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.62 or 0.06316215 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,464,087,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,497,401 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

