626 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,013,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,185,316,000 after acquiring an additional 138,462 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.57. 1,841,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The company has a market cap of $391.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

