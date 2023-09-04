Moreno Evelyn V Sells 11,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,080,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,632,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

