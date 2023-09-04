Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 15,694 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,631,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82,846 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 38,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.82. 7,903,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $426.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

