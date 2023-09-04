Financial Avengers Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.