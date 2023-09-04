LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.09. 46,383,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,753,813. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

