Moreno Evelyn V Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,603. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

