AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.20. 3,357,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,527. The company has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.