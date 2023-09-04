Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,669 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,282,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,934,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $762.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.23 and a 200 day moving average of $250.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.