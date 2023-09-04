Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s 5th Largest Position

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.9% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $74,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $557.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,874. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $538.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

