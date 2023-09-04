Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00094643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00048826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00027515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

