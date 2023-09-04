Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Cap of $7.18 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $7.18 million and $28,612.73 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

