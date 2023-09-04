Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 330,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.51. 4,126,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,717. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

