Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $807,822.18 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.56 million and $807,822.18 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00026146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003596 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,024,944 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

