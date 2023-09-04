Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $64.24 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Request has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $64.24 million and $590,608.05 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,765.38 or 1.00175567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06488966 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $600,584.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.