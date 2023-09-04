Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.24. 3,165,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,974. The company has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.90 and its 200-day moving average is $487.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

