Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 45,382 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,382 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.57. 4,184,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,328. The stock has a market cap of $435.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,580,357. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

