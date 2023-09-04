SushiSwap Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $131.01 million and $7.89 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,579,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,031,914 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

