Verge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.45 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $53.99 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,907.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00246137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00747994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00548971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00117593 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,166,275 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

