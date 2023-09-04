LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,059,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,689 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LLY traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $557.11. 2,030,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,057. The firm has a market cap of $528.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $559.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.