Status (SNT) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Status has a market cap of $82.30 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,915.45 or 1.00031129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,708,430.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02144439 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,341,473.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

