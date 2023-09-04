Werner Enterprises (WERN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/1/2023 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2023 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2023 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/16/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $50.00.

7/13/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00.

7/6/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. 761,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

