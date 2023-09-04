Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) in the last few weeks:

8/28/2023 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Eagle Materials had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Eagle Materials is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2023 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $176.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $230.00.

7/14/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00.

7/13/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 302,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,230. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after acquiring an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

