Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/28/2023 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/24/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/21/2023 – Eagle Materials had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/17/2023 – Eagle Materials is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2023 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/1/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $176.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/31/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/28/2023 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 7/26/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $230.00.
  • 7/14/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00.
  • 7/13/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2023 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 302,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,230. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after acquiring an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

