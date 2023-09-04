Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.