Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 461,488 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,954,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,488 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $415,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

CSCO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. 14,080,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

