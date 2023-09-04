Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.42 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $662.54 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002364 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 972,304,888 coins and its circulating supply is 951,281,933 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.