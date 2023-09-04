Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.51 or 0.00017436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $635.02 million and $14.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92445415 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.51844162 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $16,074,908.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

