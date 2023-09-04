Pollux Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $177,038.14 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $48.89 million and approximately $177,038.14 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.04525351 USD and is down -8.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $129,364.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

