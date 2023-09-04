CashBackPro (CBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.96 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $97.96 million and approximately $160,473.64 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003714 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,872.34 or 1.00057632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.98099033 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $286,449.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

