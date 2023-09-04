BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Up 35.2% This Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $488,348.00 and $4.74 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,872.34 or 1.00057632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, "BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/."

