World Mobile Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $216,528.24 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $47.21 million and approximately $216,528.24 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,047,698 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

