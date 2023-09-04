My DeFi Pet Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $888,953.11 and approximately $193,936.37 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003071 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.