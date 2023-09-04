UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,974. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

