IndiGG (INDI) One Day Volume Tops $17,110.08

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $17,110.08 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000936 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About IndiGG
IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.
