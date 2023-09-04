Nexum (NEXM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,343.97

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $4,343.97 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 142.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

