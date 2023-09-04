LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.30. 6,663,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $306.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

