Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.01. 132,541,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,811,516. The firm has a market cap of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,229 shares of company stock worth $17,090,884 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

