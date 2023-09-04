Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $248.11. 4,112,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $461.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average is $230.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

