Moreno Evelyn V Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.63. 26,152,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,563,539. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

