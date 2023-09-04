Steem (STEEM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $68.42 million and $1.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,907.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00246137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00747994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00548971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00117593 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,960,346 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

