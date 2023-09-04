Tether Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion and approximately $17.48 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,437,198,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,900,167,312 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
