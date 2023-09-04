Tangible One Day Volume Hits $17,745.49 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $336.22 million and approximately $17,745.49 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for $10.33 or 0.00039876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded 115.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 10.27130307 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,130.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

