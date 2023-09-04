Comparing HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial 15.60% 7.52% 0.68%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HMN Financial pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HMN Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AMB Financial and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMB Financial and HMN Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial $43.14 million 2.05 $8.05 million $1.67 11.77

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Summary

HMN Financial beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans; construction loans; lot loans; home equity line of credit and loans; and vehicle loans for motorcycles, wave runners, snowmobiles, motor homes, campers/travel trailers, and boats and boat trailers. In addition, it provides merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About HMN Financial

(Get Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company also offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.