Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wolfspeed (WOLF)

8/18/2023 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. 2,074,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,478. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 118,737 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

